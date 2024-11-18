Jharkhand Election: Path to Power Passes Through Santhal Pargana and Chotanagpur

Voting in Jharkhand's Assembly elections for 38 seats, including in the Santhal Pargana and Chotanagpur regions, will take place on 20 November during the second phase. Winning Santhal Pargana has become a matter of prestige for both the JMM and the BJP.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhait, reserved for tribals, in Santhal Pargana, a seat he has previously won twice in a row. The JMM flag has been flying high here since 1990. The BJP has never been able to win Barhait. The BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom is contesting against the CM.