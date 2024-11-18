'Vote Jihad': How Muslim Hate Was Sold in a New Package in Maharashtra Elections

The campaigning for Maharashtra elections concluded on Monday, 18 November, with the usual Muslim hatred being sold in a fresh new package called 'vote jihad'.

More than Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' (slaughtered if divided) or PM Narendra Modi's 'ek hain toh safe hain (we are safe while we are united), 'vote jihad' was the highest selling hate-product in the election rallies of Maharashtra.