Haryana Election Results: Why Did Exit Polls Go So Wrong? 6 Possible Reasons

The ultimate sin for any pollster is to get even the direction of an election wrong. Getting the final tally wrong is still fine but if they go wrong on who's winning overall, then it is nothing short of an embarrassment. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections, many survey agencies ended up making this mistake - they predicted a decisive win for the Congress but in the end it is the BJP which won a clear victory.

At the time of writing this story, the party had won or was leading in 48 seats, up 8 seats from the 40 it won in 2019.

The question is why did the polls go wrong? There are a number of reasons for this.

But first, a brief recollection of what they had predicted