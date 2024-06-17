Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls and Markets Don't Pass the Smell Test

On Monday, 3 June, India’s stock markets skyrocketed. Punters had been itching to bet on the bourses all weekend, anticipating the explosion. After all, the Exit Polls had predicted a more-than-expected sweep for the BJP-led NDA. Narendra Modi was projected to make a triumphal return to his third term in power.

What happened on counting day is known to all. When it became clear, early on, that the BJP will fall well short of the halfway mark, and will need the crutches of two hitherto fickle allies, the markets crashed. If the Sensex had risen by 3.4 percent on Monday, it fell by 5.7 percent the very next day, as equity investors adjusted to a new reality.