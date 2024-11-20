Maharashtra Exit Polls: Who is Winning - Mahayuti or MVA? 3 Main Takeaways

"The real election will begin after 23 November".

Off record, this is what the leaders of both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi have been saying. And the exit poll predictions may have further added to this narrative. Most of the surveys have predicted a close contest between the two alliances, with the BJP-led Mahayuti having a slight edge.

According to the Matrize Exit Poll, the Mahayuti could win 150-170 seats, ahead of the MVA at 110-130 seats.

The Lokshahi Marathi poll predicts an even closer contest, with the Mahayuti at 128-142 and the MVA at 125-140 and others at 18-23 seats