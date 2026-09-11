Postpartum Psychosis Is Real. Why Is Recovery for Indian Mothers Left to Luck?

(If you know someone or are personally dealing with postpartum mental health issues, know that you are not alone. Reach out to the NIMHANS Perinatal Mental Health Helpline – 8105711277.)

A case in the US has the world watching with rapt attention. Lindsay Clancy, a 36-year-old woman from Massachusetts, strangled her three young children in 2023.

Her defence said it was postpartum psychosis, while the prosecution argued she knew what she was doing. Twelve jurors sat with the same evidence for days. Unfortunately, unlike the movie 12 Angry Men, there was no Henry Fonda to talk them into agreement. After several days of deadlock, the judge declared a mistrial.

Miles away in a drawing room in Mumbai, my friends had already reached a verdict, one which was swift and unanimous.