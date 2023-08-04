‘Breast Not the Best?’: A Mom’s Nursing Journey From Breastfeeding to Formula

In my early days of pregnancy, I signed up for an intense breastfeeding class online. I researched all the best ways to ensure my milk supply would come in quickly after delivery.

I equipped myself with nursing bras, bought nipple butter for the early days of soreness, and even splurged on a fancy imported feeding pillow.

In the third trimester, my husband and I went 'paed-dating' — my term for doing test consultations with different paediatricians nearby to ensure they matched our needs and parenting goals.