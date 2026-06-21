The Right to Breastfeed Means Little Without a Place For Mothers to Do It

The conversation about breastfeeding connects directly to a much larger problem, which is the steady disappearance of women from well-paid formal work. The link is more direct than it might seem, because what happens to a woman in the months after childbirth very often shapes the rest of her career.

If she cannot nurse comfortably at work, if there is no crèche nearby, if she is made to feel that her presence with an infant is an inconvenience, she leaves. And she often does not come back to the same level she left from.

A 2026 report by Primeinfobase makes this visible through numbers. Women make up 23 percent of employees in India's listed companies. But as you move up the corporate ladder, the numbers collapse. Women hold 14 percent of key managerial positions, 10 percent of executive directorships, and just 5 percent of managing director or CEO roles.

Pranav Haldea of the PRIME Database Group calls this "a classic leaky pipeline", and he specifically names childcare and caregiving responsibilities as a cause of women exiting mid-career. That is a senior corporate research authority directly connecting the absence of childcare support to the disappearance of women from leadership.

The Udaiti Foundation's 2025 study adds further weight. Women's share in India's formal workforce stands at 18 percent, down one percentage point since 2020-21. Among workers earning more than Rs 18,000 a month, women's share fell sharply from 21 percent in 2020-21 to just 12 percent in 2024-25. At the same time, their share among lower-paid workers went up. Women are not leaving work altogether. They are being pushed into worse jobs.