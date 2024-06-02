‘Krishna Mohini’ Backlash: Why Is India Still Not Ready for a Pride March on TV?

(Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of transphobia, queerphobia, and suicide.)

While queer representation in mainstream Indian cinema is on a slow yet uphill climb, the same is untrue for the TV industry.

Hindi serials are starting to find their footing in depicting women sensitively, but queerness is barely visible on our television screens.

What’s arguably worse is that with comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show becoming a household name, any signs of queerness or gender variance on television are strictly reserved for cis male actors (case in point: Sunil Grover as 'Gutthi') cross-dressing for transphobic punchlines.

This is why the recent launch of Krishna Mohini, a new show on Colours TV featuring a transgender child in one of its titular roles, was initially praised for its unique plot.