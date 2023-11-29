Teen Artist Pranshu's Death: Queer Creators Ask, 'When Will Instagram Hate End?'

(Trigger warning: The story contains mentions of suicide, visual and textual descriptions of queer-phobic, transphobic slurs and hate comments. Readers discretion is advised.)

"His pronouns are now was/were."

"Main toh kehta hoon saare makeup karne wale ladko ko mar jana chahiye (All the men who wear makeup should die.)"

The online hate against 16-year-old queer make-up artist Pranshu continued to trickle in on their Instagram reel – even after their death by suicide on 21 November.

A class 10 student of Ujjain Public School and native of Madhya Pradesh, Pranshu was subjected to online bullying and harassment after their reel in a saree went viral during Diwali – which allegedly led them to take the tragic step.