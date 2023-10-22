SC's SMA Verdict: Dissent, Desire, and Desperation in India's Queer Community

Those who study law and jurisprudence are more suitable to comment on the complexity of the judiciary’s unwillingness to grant relief to queer persons in the form of marriage rights, and the legislature’s aversion to it. But as a queer person invested in understanding and working with social structures, there are different questions that I have been seeking answers to.

We understand that in the denial of rights by the judiciary and state, what gets denied is our humanity. When the state and judiciary do not give us rights that are so easily and comfortably available to others that they can discard them at will, it is, in effect, not just violating the social contract the state made with us while granting us citizenship, but also telling us that we are not even worthy of that which others could easily discard.