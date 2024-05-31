'Devdas' to 'Heeramandi': The Queerness of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Kothaverse

Moreover, “these icons,” as Hoshang Merchant reminds us, “have gay image-makers. They are literally an invention of the gay man viz., the dress-designer, hair stylist, choreographer or the make-up man.” The queer appeal of these heroines -- tawaifs on and off screen -- therefore, traverse a range of reasons.

After watching Heeramandi, two of my gay male friends made the following observations. One of them said, “If as a kid, I was obsessed with the final scene of Devdas (2002) where Paro runs down the stairs of an endless corridor with the overlong pallu of her saree trailing behind her, Heeramandi made me obsessed with Bibbojaan’s gajagamini walk and the way she impeccably and seductively sways her gait.”