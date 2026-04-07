Kerala Elections: Suresh Gopi’s Missing X-Factor Exposes BJP’s Limits

On the evening of 4 June 2024, something happened in Kerala that no political pundit had considered inevitable and most had dismissed as improbable: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a Lok Sabha seat.

Suresh Gopi, the Malayalam film-icon-turned-politician, defeated the Communist Party of India (CPI)’s VS Sunilkumar and the Congress' K Muraleedharan in Thrissur by a margin of 74,686 votes. It was not a squeaker. It was a statement.

Gopi led in six of the seven Assembly segments that constitute the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In Thrissur town, he led by 14,117 votes. In Nattika by 13,945. In Irinjalakuda by 13,016. In Puthukkad by 12,692. In Ollur by 10,363. In Manalur by 8,013. Only Guruvayoor, with its substantial Muslim population and entrenched Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) networks, resisted the wave.