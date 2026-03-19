Seats That Defied Kerala’s Political Swings – An Election Data Interactive

Trikkarpur / Thrikaripur: CPI(M) has been the undisputed winner from this seat ever since the constituency was carved out in the 1976 delimitation, replacing the previous Nileshwaram constituency. The only Assembly polls when Left could not win from here was the 1960 elections. This was a controversial election, conducted after Congress government at the Centre dismissed the democratically elected Left government in Kerala – which was the first non-Congress state government in the country. Incidentally, India's first non-Congress chief minister, EMS Namboodiripad, was the first winner from this seat in 1957, which was also Kerala's first Assembly election after the state's formation in 1956.

Payyanur: CPI(M) has never lost this seat since its formation i.e. in 1967.

Taliparamba: This seat has been a CPI bastion since its inception in 1967. The only instance when the Communists lost this Assembly seat was in 1970, when Congress' CP Govindan Nambiar defeated CPI's incumbent KPR Poduval with a margin of less than a thousand votes.

Edakkad: LDF had an unwavering hold over this constituency, which is now defunct after the 2008 delimitation. The Left allies had won all the Assembly elections from this seat, except that in the 1970 polls when Congress had won from here.

Thalassery / Tellicherry: LDF has had an absolute hold over this seat since Kerala's first Assembly polls in 1957.

Kuthuparamba: Before the 2008 delimitation, this seat had voted for an LDF candidate, without a break, from 1970 to 2006. Leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan and KK Shailaja have been elected from this seat in the past.

Vadakara / Badagara: This seat has been consistently returning the candidates LDF since 1977.

Nadapuram: The constituency has had a stronghold of CPI since the first Kerala Assembly elections in 1957. The only state polls where CPI lost from Nadapuram was the 1960 elections when the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had won from here.

Meppayur: Except for the 1970 and 1977 Assembly elections, when IUML had won from here, Meppayur has been LDF's stronghold. The constituency got defunct in the 2008 delimitation.

Balussery / Balusseri: LDF parties have an unbreakable streak of win from this Assembly seat since 1982.

Beypore: This constituency has been an LDF bastion since its formation in 1967. The lone election when the Left front lost from here was in 1977 Assembly polls.

Malampuzha: It's a sure-shot seat of CPI(M). They have never lost an Assembly election from here. This has also been the seat from where former Kerala chief ministers EK Nayanar and VS Achuthanandan reached the state Assembly.

Coyalmannam: The constituency existed from 1977 to 2006, during that period CPI(M) was undefeatable from here.

Cherpu: During the existence of this constituency between 1977 to 2006, it has only elected candidates from CPI.

Kilimanoor: Since this constituency was formed in 1965, till it was decommissioned in 2006, it elected an LDF representative. The 1965 and 1967 Assembly elections from this seat were won by CPI(M) and from 1970 onwards it had purely been a CPI seat.

Vamanapuram: This seat has been a CPI(M) fortress since its inception in 1967. The only time when it lost Vamanapuram was in 1970, when Congress registered a marginal win with about 1800 votes.