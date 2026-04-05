Kerala Elections: The Defection Map 

In the weeks leading up to the announcement of Kerala’s election schedule on 15 March, a quiet migration was underway—not across the Arabian Sea, but across party lines. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which won 99 of 140 seats in 2021, is losing leaders at a rate that suggests something deeper than personal ambition: it suggests a reading of the political wind.

The defections are not random. They are concentrated, targeted, and tell a story about the state of Kerala’s three political fronts as the 9 April election approaches.