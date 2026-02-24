Ahead of Assembly Elections, Union Cabinet Approves Renaming Kerala To Keralam

advertisement
The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to rename the state of Kerala as Keralam. The decision initiates the constitutional process required to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution.
The President of India will refer the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 to the Kerala Legislative Assembly for its views under Article 3 of the Constitution. The move follows a unanimous resolution by the Kerala Assembly in June 2024 requesting the name change.
According to Bar and Bench, the Union Cabinet’s approval marks the first formal step toward the constitutional amendment. The process requires the President to seek the views of the Kerala Legislative Assembly before the Bill can be introduced in Parliament. The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Legal Affairs have both concurred with the proposal.
As reported by Scroll, the Kerala Assembly had previously passed a similar resolution in August 2023, but it was returned by the Centre due to procedural issues. The current approval comes ahead of the state’s Assembly elections, expected in April or May 2026.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the demand for renaming has historical and linguistic roots. The state is referred to as Keralam in Malayalam, and the movement for a unified Malayalam-speaking region dates back to the independence struggle. The Assembly’s 2024 resolution noted that the state was formed on linguistic lines on 1 November 1956, and the name Keralam has been used in Malayalam and during the independence movement.
“The name of our State is ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam Language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. The Kerala Piravi Day is also on the 1st day of November,” the Assembly’s resolution stated.
Coverage revealed that the resolutions moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2023 and 2024 sought to change the state’s name in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The Ministry of Home Affairs suggested technical changes after reviewing the first resolution, leading to a second resolution being passed by the Assembly.
The constitutional process for renaming a state requires a proposal from the state government, examination by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and No Objection Certificates from various agencies as analysis showed. Once cleared, the Bill is introduced in Parliament, and the new name comes into effect after passage and notification.
Political reactions have been largely supportive. All major parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party, have endorsed the change as reporting indicated. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised a linguistic question regarding the demonym for residents, asking, “What happens now to the terms ‘Keralite’ and ‘Keralan’ for the denizens of the new ‘Keralam’?”
The origins of the name Keralam are traced to ancient references such as Ashoka’s Rock Edict II, which mentions “Keralaputra,” and to the Chera dynasty as further details emerged. The term “Keralam” is derived from “Cheram,” with “alam” meaning land or region, reflecting the area’s historical and linguistic identity.
