Kerala Election Results: BJP To Open Account With Suresh Gopi, Congress Triumphs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to open its account in Kerala – a state that has, for the longest time, remained out of its grip. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in one seat – Thrissur – as of 1:30 pm on Tuesday, 4 June.
While actor Suresh Gopi is inching towards victory in Thrissur by a margin of over 73,000 votes, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar is in a neck-to-neck fight with three-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading in the segment with a thin margin. Chandrasekhar had been leading in the initial rounds of counting.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) continues to maintain its upper hand in Kerala, leading in 18 seats. In the 2019 elections, the UDF swept 19 out of 20 seats in the state, with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) winning just one seat – Alappuzha.
While the UDF has wrested this seat back from the Left with KC Venugopal, the LDF's K Radhakrishnan is leading in Alathur, upsetting the UDF's only woman sitting MP Remya Haridas.
Why Thrissur is a Big Deal for BJP
In Kerala's 68-year-old history, the BJP has not been able to make inroads in the state, except in 2016 when the party's O Rajagopal won the Nemom Assembly segment in Thiruvananthapuram (which it lost in 2021).
Kerala's resistance to the BJP has been nothing short of baffling for the party all these years, considering that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been active in the state since the 1940s and has over 5,000 shakhas.
The inability of the BJP to make electoral gains in Kerala could be attributed to the presence of two major political fronts, the UDF and the LDF, which are deeply entrenched in the political psyche of the state.
The state's high population of Christians and Muslims, too, have been an impediment for the party, coupled with the lack of Hindu consolidation of votes in a highly literate society.
During the 2018 Sabarimala protests over the LDF government allowing women to enter the hill shrine, the party attempted to drum up Hindu support. While it did help the party increase its vote share in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 elections, it was the UDF that won the seat.
So, what changed now for the BJP?
What Worked for BJP in Thrissur?
In Thrissur, the BJP's gamble to field Suresh Gopi for the third time has clearly paid off. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, Gopi managed to increase the party's vote share in the constituency, though he came third both times.
Hailing from the Nair community, Gopi could manage to sway upper caste voters in Thrissur, which is known for its cultural festival Thrissur pooram. The BJP, realising that the party also needed the support of Syrian Christians (who make up about 25 percent of the population), ensured that Gopi frequented churches during his campiagns.
Several church leaders in Kerala have, in fact, been growing close to the BJP over the year, with the Archbishop of Thrissur even meeting senior leaders like Amit Shah.
Another factor that appears to have worked out for Gopi is the Congress fielding K Muraleedharan, who was the Vadakara MP and the son of former chief minister of Kerala K Karunakaran.
Muraleedharan, also a Nair, hoped for the support of the same vote base as Gopi – upper castes and Christian voters, who have traditionally supported the Congress in the state. While the CPI's Sunil Kumar has more or less kept his vote share this time – which includes minority, Dalit, and OBC voters – Muraleedharan has been pushed to the third place. This means that the BJP has eaten into the Congress' vote share.
Most importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Thrissur thrice this year, including for Gopi's daughter's wedding in Guruvayoor temple. He had also promised a Union Minister post for the actor-politician.
Close Fight in Thiruvananthapuram
In Thiruvananthapuram, too, the scenario is similar. Three-time MP Shashi Tharoor has generally enjoyed the support of upper-caste and middle-class voters owing to his uber personality. But Rajeev Chandrasekhar – a Nair who was born and raised abroad, like Tharoor – attempted to woo the same sections, diminishing Tharoor's appeal among the urban, apolitical voters.
Even in the coastal community of Thiruvananthapuram, which is a UDF bastion (as far as Lok Sabha elections are concerned), Tharoor has had significant sway. In fact, the community, which is made up of Latin Christians and Muslims, helped him defeat O Rajagopal in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
However, the Vizhinjam protests of 2022, led by the fisherfolk, appears to have changed the community's perception towards Tharoor.
Moreover, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, too, was offered the Union Minister post.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)