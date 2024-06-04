Kerala Election Results: BJP To Open Account With Suresh Gopi, Congress Triumphs

In Thrissur, the BJP's gamble to field Suresh Gopi for the third time has clearly paid off. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, Gopi managed to increase the party's vote share in the constituency, though he came third both times.

Hailing from the Nair community, Gopi could manage to sway upper caste voters in Thrissur, which is known for its cultural festival Thrissur pooram. The BJP, realising that the party also needed the support of Syrian Christians (who make up about 25 percent of the population), ensured that Gopi frequented churches during his campiagns.

Several church leaders in Kerala have, in fact, been growing close to the BJP over the year, with the Archbishop of Thrissur even meeting senior leaders like Amit Shah.

Another factor that appears to have worked out for Gopi is the Congress fielding K Muraleedharan, who was the Vadakara MP and the son of former chief minister of Kerala K Karunakaran.

Muraleedharan, also a Nair, hoped for the support of the same vote base as Gopi – upper castes and Christian voters, who have traditionally supported the Congress in the state. While the CPI's Sunil Kumar has more or less kept his vote share this time – which includes minority, Dalit, and OBC voters – Muraleedharan has been pushed to the third place. This means that the BJP has eaten into the Congress' vote share.

Most importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Thrissur thrice this year, including for Gopi's daughter's wedding in Guruvayoor temple. He had also promised a Union Minister post for the actor-politician.