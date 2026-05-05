Pinarayi Vijayan Dethroned: The Last Communist Fortress Crumbles

The space is also strategic. Vijayan’s critics within the party and outside it have long argued that his centralised, combative, authoritarian style alienated natural allies—the media, civil society, the church, liberal professionals, young activists, and the kind of issue-based movements that have become the primary vehicle for political engagement among Indians under 35.

Whether those critics are correct about the cause of the defeat is debatable—anti-incumbency, fiscal stress from withheld central funds, the Gulf crisis that severed Kerala’s remittance lifeline, and the sheer weight of ten years in power are all sufficient explanations. But what is not debatable is that a different leader, with a different temperament, now has the opportunity to rebuild those relationships and to construct a more open, less rigid, more coalition-friendly Left politics in Kerala without being seen as disloyal to the outgoing chief minister.

And the space is, most critically, national. The CPI(M) after Vijayan cannot afford to remain a Kerala party, because the conditions for a Left resurgence in India are more favourable than they have been in a generation—but only if the party can learn to speak to the 25-year-old in Bengaluru or Patna or Jaipur who earns Rs 30,000 a month, has no savings, no health insurance, and no realistic prospect of owning a home before middle age.

That person does not care about dialectical materialism or the history of the international communist movement. That person cares about rent, EMIs, whether the platform they work for will deactivate their account tomorrow, and whether anyone in Indian politics is offering a serious answer to the question of why a country growing at 6-7 percent a year cannot provide its educated young people with stable, dignified employment.