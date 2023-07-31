As TIPRA Motha’s Wave Recedes, BJP and Left Woo Tribals Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Pradyot himself said several times about a Centre-appointed “interlocutor” visiting the state but that didn’t happen. Importantly, both the Centre and the state government, as of now, have avoided mentioning the word “interlocutor”. That was visible when the state government introduced the supposed “interlocutor” AK Mishra as advisor of the government of India on northeast affairs.

The shift of the party’s stand from Greater Tipraland to a constitutional solution to an interlocutor has only created confusion among the party’s rank and file. Amid this, the party, despite being the main Opposition party in the state assembly, took a soft approach towards the BJP adding to more confusion.

After the elections, even the party’s activities have lessened, barring some occasional protests here and there. Although now aware of the ground reality and delay of the visit of the “interlocutor”, Pradyot has again sharpened its attack against BJP and called his supporters to re-ignite the Greater Tipraland demand. In addition to this, there have been water, food and job crises in the remote hill areas — and all these things are slowly and gradually contributing to the dissent against Motha.