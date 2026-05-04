Congress’ Chandy Oommen Wins Puthuppally by Huge Margin, UDF Set to Sweep Kerala

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Chandy Oommen of the Congress party has won the Puthuppally Assembly seat in Kerala by a margin of 53,907 votes, marking one of the largest victories in the state’s 2026 elections.
The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, is on course for a landslide, with trends indicating the alliance is set to secure over 100 of the 140 Assembly seats.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has governed Kerala for a decade, is trailing in most constituencies.
According to The Hindu, Chandy Oommen secured 84,031 votes in Puthuppally, defeating CPI(M)’s KM Radhakrishnan, who received 31,124 votes.
This result reinforces the Oommen family’s longstanding influence in the constituency, as Chandy Oommen’s late father, Oommen Chandy, represented Puthuppally for over five decades.
As reported by The News Minute, Chandy Oommen’s campaign was notable for its grassroots approach, including bicycle tours and a pledge to allocate campaign funds for housing the homeless. His victory margin of 53,907 votes is among the highest in the state, reflecting strong voter support for the Congress-led alliance.
Early trends across Kerala showed the UDF leading in more than 100 seats, with the LDF ahead in fewer than 40 constituencies as coverage revealed.
The scale of the UDF’s lead is being described as its best performance since 2001, with several LDF ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, trailing in their respective constituencies.
In Puthuppally, Chandy Oommen’s win was celebrated as a continuation of his father’s legacy. “We won, father,” Chandy Oommen wrote in a Facebook post, standing beside his father’s grave after the victory.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the UDF’s performance has been attributed to widespread dissatisfaction with the LDF’s policies. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made limited gains, winning in Chathannoor but not significantly impacting the overall outcome.
In the aftermath of the results, the Congress party expressed gratitude to voters and described the outcome as a rejection of the LDF’s governance as statements confirmed. The UDF’s teamwork and coordinated campaign efforts were credited for the alliance’s strong showing across the state.
Leadership discussions have intensified within the Congress regarding the next Chief Minister. Analysis showed that senior leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal are among the main contenders, with the final decision expected after consultations with the party’s central leadership.
“Each of the three leaders’ camps is confident of securing the chief minister post,” a senior Congress leader was quoted as saying regarding the leadership race.
Ramesh Chennithala’s significant victory in Haripad and VD Satheesan’s lead in Paravur have further fuelled speculation about the party’s leadership choice as subsequent updates noted.
The Congress has not announced a chief ministerial candidate prior to the election, and the decision will be made by the newly elected MLAs in consultation with the central leadership.
Across Kerala, the UDF’s resurgence is evident in multiple districts, with the alliance poised for a clean sweep in regions such as Ernakulam and Idukki as further details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.