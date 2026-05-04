Congress’ Chandy Oommen Wins Puthuppally by Huge Margin, UDF Set to Sweep Kerala

Chandy Oommen of the Congress party has won the Puthuppally Assembly seat in Kerala by a margin of 53,907 votes, marking one of the largest victories in the state’s 2026 elections.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, is on course for a landslide, with trends indicating the alliance is set to secure over 100 of the 140 Assembly seats.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has governed Kerala for a decade, is trailing in most constituencies.