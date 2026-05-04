UDF Wins Kerala: Who Will Congress Pick as CM? State to See Generational Shift

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With the Congress-led UDF all set to return to power in Kerala after a decade, the focus shifts to who will be the next chief minister of the state.
The Congress did not declare a CM candidate before the elections, instead opting to project a collective leadership against incumbent CM Pinarayi Vijayan of the LDF. This also became a necessity because of the demise of former CM Oommen Chandy in 2023. He was the tallest and most popular leader of the Congress in the state till then.
Significantly, in the 2026 Assembly election, the Congress managed to control the factional rivalries that afflicted the party in the state. However, the need to balance different groups and interests may play a role as the party gets ready to choose the next CM.
In line with Congress tradition, the MLAs are likely to pass a resolution empowering the party high command to choose the next CM.
Party veteran and former Kerala CM AK Antony is likely to play a key role in balancing different groups within the party.
The choice is likely to usher in a generational shift in state politics. For the first time, Kerala may see a CM born in the 1950s or 1960s.
Interestingly, all the major names doing the rounds belong to the Nair community that had been shifting to the BJP especially at the Lok Sabha level. If one of them does become CM, Kerala would have the first Nair CM since K Karunakaran in the early 1990s.
The Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly is considered the front-runner. He is said to have effectively led the charge against the LDF government in the Kerala Assembly for the past five years. A five-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district, Satheesan had a stable lead at the time of writing this article. IUML chief Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal has openly spoken in favour of Satheesan as CM. However, this could cut both ways as there is a section in the Congress which doesn't want to give the impression that the IUML is calling the shots in the alliance.
Veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala has won from the Haripad constituency in Alappuzha district at the time of writing this article. He was the Leader of Opposition during Pinarayi Vijayan's previous term. He has been an All India President of the Congress' student wing NSUI and he has a good connect in the party organisation even outside the state. Even among Congress' Nair leaders, Chennithala has the strongest community connect due to his close ties to the Nair Service Society. However, his close association with one caste organisation has also been an obstacle to broaden his appeal. Also the 2021 poll loss under his leadership, goes against his case.
As Congress' National General Secretary (Organisation), Venugopal is currently the second-most powerful non-Gandhi Congress leader after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. His is known to enjoy the trust of both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. However, he did not contest the Assembly elections. He may not be considered if the party decides the CM must be from MLAs. In the end, this decision will have to be at the level of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, as it would leave a big vacuum at the Congress' central leadership.
Tharoor's name has been doing the rounds in media circle in Delhi as a possible CM contender. He also has a significant national profile. However, despite being a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor has always been seen as someone meant for central politics and not state politics. This distinction has been there in Kerala politics. For instance, Vayalar Ravi was considered a centre politician. AK Antony, too, lost touch with state-level politics to some extent after becoming a union minister. Given this background, it seems Tharoor has an outside chance at best.