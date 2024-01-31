The Exodus Of January 1990

No one even murmured in protest. A day later, her badly disfigured body was discovered lying by the roadside. A postmortem revealed that she had been repeatedly gang raped and was cut into two pieces by a mechanical saw even as she was alive. She was not a politician or an activist. She had never made any enemies. She was just an ordinary married Indian woman who worked in a school.

She was Girija Tickoo. She represents the plight and misery of the Kashmiri Pandits who were ethnically cleansed from the Kashmir valley in a process that started in January 1990. Some elderly members of that forced exodus are still haunted by the slogans blared from the loudspeakers in the mosques that reverberated in the valley — Raliv, Galiv ya Chaliv — meaning convert, die, or leave.

Many elderly women still shudder with shock at the memory of another popular slogan in January 1990 in Srinagar: Leave, but leave your women behind. Sometimes, entire societies are consumed by a murderous frenzy. Erstwhile neighbours, colleagues, and friends become murderous thugs. India has seen that in Delhi in 1984 and Gujarat in 2002. The same happened in Kashmir in 1990.