Karnataka Waqf Row: Is BJP Escalating the Issue for the Upcoming Bypolls?

The actions of a public servant in Tikota taluk of Vijayanagar district in Karnataka, 525 km from Bengaluru, who is reported to have shared a gazette notification of 1974, where some tracts of lands were erroneously shown as property belonging to the State Board of Auqaf (Waqf), though the error was rectified in another notification issued in 1977, has fuelled state-wide agitations by farmers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular-JDS), supporting the farmers' cause, have accused the Congress-ruled government of usurping the lands of farmers, Hindu religious institutions (mutts), and some monuments, by claiming them as Waqf properties for appeasement politics.

Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on 2 November ordered revenue department officials to immediately withdraw notices issued to farmers concerning the claims around the Waqf land, the controversy, which originated from Vijayapura and spread to districts across the state, is yet to die down. A statement from the CMO directed that any unauthorised changes made to land records or the Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops without prior notice or legal procedures should be nullified.