How BJP+ Mahayuti Won Maharashtra 6 Months After Lok Sabha Defeat: 6 Reasons

In an unquestionably massive lead of over 220 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party's Mahayuti alliance has won the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress-Sena UBT and NCPSP has managed to get seats double digits collectively.

How did this happen? 6 reasons:

Women: Popularity of schemes like Ladki Bahin that gives Rs 1,500 per month, Annapurna yojana that gives 3 gas cylinders free per month, and concession on bus MSRTC bus travels, the thickest network of transport in the state, free education for girl students till graduation, gave the Mahayuti the biggest edge. At the same time, the Mahayuti was successfully able to drive the narrative that all these welfare schemes will stop if the Opposition comes to power.

Marathas: Manoj Jarange's movement for Maratha reservation failed to consolidate votes in the Opposition's favour like it did in Lok Sabha. In fact, compared to the Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti has performed way better in Marathwada

Farmers: Farmers of both Vidarbha and Marathwada voted heavily against the ruling Mahayuti in Lok Sabha. Inflation, drought, no MSP for soyabean and cotton, onion export ban, were some of the key reasons behind NDA's loss in Lok Saha. The BJP and Mahayuti got to course correction since Lok Sabha. The ban on onion export was lifted, MSP for cotton and soyabean was increased even if marginally so, and several schemes were announced like Baliraja Vij Savlat Yojana for free electricity for irrigation pumps.