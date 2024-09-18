In Karnataka, Everybody Loves a Good Scam

According to political analyst Harish Ramaswamy, unlike in the West, Indian politics is not a structured or organised institution. It’s more like a mob coming together without a theoretical or ideological base. This has misguided our priorities in politics and society, leading to personalised political aspirations. The bankruptcy of ideas and alternate policy-making ability has led to the politics of vengeance and one-upmanship. Amidst all this, there is bound to be a miscarriage of governance. Karnataka's politics, in this regard, is an appropriate case study.

Even as corruption allegations are being traded back and forth, Siddaramaiah constituted a five-member ministerial committee headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara on 10 September to review all the "scams" during the previous BJP regime. The BJP was in power with BS Yediyurappa at the helm from July 2019 to July 2021 and was succeeded by Basavaraj Bommai, who was in power till May 2023.

Parameshwara told the media that his committee will review 20-25 scams that had occurred during the BJP regime and submit a status report to the cabinet. "Cases should not catch the dust without action, so we will review them,'' he said. Asked on the BJP dubbing the move as political vendetta, Parameshwara asked, "What has the BJP been doing?''

Siddaramaiah dismissed the BJP's theory of political vendetta saying, "What sort of politics is the BJP indulging in the MUDA sites allotment case against me? We don't engage in vendetta politics. Our focus is on penalising wrong-doers."