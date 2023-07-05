July, Kashmir, a Family Coup: Did Indira's Ouster of Farooq Trigger Bloodshed?

“I am satisfied that you have lost the confidence of the majority of the MLAs in the Legislative Assembly. I, therefore, regret to inform you that I have dismissed you from the chief ministership of the state and dissolved the council of ministers headed by you.”

2 July 1984. A letter personally handed over by Governor Jagmohan to chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Many are convinced this decision by prime minister Indira Gandhi to let her advisors plot and execute a successful coup against a young, flamboyant, and immensely popular leader who had won a thumping majority in the 1983 elections triggered emotions and events for which Jammu & Kashmir continues to pay a price. More of that later. On the face of it, here is what happened during that fateful week.