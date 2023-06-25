June, 1983, and Cricket: When Kapil's Devils Mesmerised India

It is only when many players were infected with COVID that better sense prevailed and the IPL was abandoned. The greed is to be expected given the staggering sums of money involved. The brand value of the IPL has crossed $10 billion according to some estimates.

The brand value of the legendary English Premier League is estimated to be $18 billion. Media rights for the IPL for 2023-27 were sold for Rs 48,390 crores and digital rights were sold for Rs 20,500 crores. Think of it.

There is no record of the knock of 175 not out by Kapil Dev in 1983 as the BBC crew in the host country was on strike! While accurate records are not available, it is reported that the Indian cricket team was paid a princely sum of Rs 2100 for playing and winning the final against West Indies.