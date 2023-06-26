June, Emergency, and Economics: The Roots of India Gandhi's 1975 Decision

Hundreds of treatises have been written about the Emergency. Why did Indira Gandhi take such a dictatorial decision? Was she spooked by the intensity of political protests against her government? Why did the media, barring the few honourable exceptions, crawl when it was asked to bend? How much damage did the Emergency do to institutions and political culture in the country? What happened between her weeks and months of glory in 1971 to that dreadful day in June 1975 when Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency and locked up virtually all those who raised a voice against her?

Indira Gandhi rends out to be authoritarian in a unique way of her own. Most dictators refuse to leave office unless they are forced to, and elections (unless “managed”) are anathema to them. Yet, she herself lifted the Emergency and called for fresh Lok Sabha elections where she and the Congress were resoundingly defeated. Unlike other dictators, Indira Gandhi gracefully accepted her defeat and started plotting her electoral comeback. That happened earlier than expected in early 1980 when Indira Gandhi stormed back to power.