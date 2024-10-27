Jharkhand Elections: Can the BJP Break JMM's Adivasi Consolidation?

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has positioned its prospects around demographic fearmongering, Adivasi safety, corruption, and unemployment among the youth. The marvellous victory achieved in Haryana , defeating a decade-old anti-incumbency and forging counter-consolidation, has emboldened the BJP’s aspirations in Jharkhand.

The BJP also expects to attract Adivasi votes this time, as the BJP government, in the adjoining state of Odisha, has installed an Adivasi Chief Ministe r. The defection of Champai Soren is expected to produce a fissure in the near-total dominance of the JMM-led INDIA bloc in the Kolhan belt and other Adivasi-dominated areas of the state.