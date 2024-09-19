BJP's Demographic Fear-mongering in Jharkhand Ahead of Elections

Former CM and former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren, better known as Kolhan Tiger, left his parent party for the BJP a few weeks ago. His move is a big boost to the BJP ahead of the elections, given it is facing a leadership crisis, particularly among the tribals.

Soren joining the BJP has brought to the fore two critical questions. The first is of regional parties managing the aspirations of their leaders, and the second is Hindutva's engagement with Adivasi indigeneity.