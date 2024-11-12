Himanta At It Again: Assam CM's 'Infiltrator' Speeches Get Shriller in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure has seen him making many communal speeches, but this time he has chosen a different region.

Ahead of elections in Jharkhand, Sarma who is also the BJP's election co-in-charge in the state has been pushing the narrative that Muslim population is overshadowing the local tribals as Hemant Soren-led state government is supporting the 'intruders' in the state.

This is not new. The same narrative has also been pushed by Union Minister Amit Shah and other party members such as Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, Jharkhand who claimed that 11% of the Muslim population in the state consisted of "Bangladeshi infiltrators."

In particular, both of them targeted Santhal Pargana region, a tribal belt, claiming that the tribal population is decreasing and the Muslim population is rising and calling it "simple mathematics."

Sarma also claimed that Aadhar cards were being provided to 'infiltrators' through madrassas in Jharkhand.