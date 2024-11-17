In the Fierce Battle for Jharkhand, Kalpana Soren is the JMM’s Ace

Poonam Topno, a 24-year-old Munda woman from Khunti district, Jharkhand, is a commerce graduate from Ranchi University and currently works as a saleswoman at a bustling shopping complex in the capital. One evening, just before Diwali, after a long and hectic day at work, she was heading home in a shared auto-rickshaw.
As we travelled, I noticed her intently watching a video of Kalpana Soren speaking at a rally on her phone. Curious, I asked if she admired Kalpana. With a smile, she nodded, “Yes, she is so bold and articulate. She is a role model for educated Adivasi women like us.”
Our conversation caught the attention of the auto driver, an Oraon man, who chimed in enthusiastically, “There is only one woman leader in Jharkhand who can pull a big crowd, and that is Kalpana Soren. She was in Gumla district last week, and thousands of people, especially women, gathered to listen to her despite the rain. If the JMM wins the election, it will be because of her.”
These vignettes reflect the sentiment echoing across Jharkhand, particularly among Adivasi women, as the state went to polls on 13 November for the first phase, and will vote on 20 November for the second phase.
The contest for the 81 assembly seats has the JMM-led INDIA bloc locking horns with the BJP-led NDA alliance in what is shaping up to be a closely contested battle, where Kalpana Soren’s appeal may well be a deciding factor.
Kalpana Soren’s entry into Jharkhand’s political sphere has been nothing short of transformative. Stepping into the limelight after her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was arrested on charges of money laundering in January 2024, Kalpana swiftly assumed leadership within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), carrying forward his legacy while carving out her own distinctive space.
In a predominantly male-dominated arena, she has emerged as a powerful voice, connecting deeply with the public through emotive and galvanising speeches that she delivers with fluency in Hindi, Santali, English, Odia, and Bengali. Her multilingual skills have enabled her to connect with diverse communities, elevating her status as a respected leader across the state’s linguistic spectrum.
Kalpana Soren, born in March 1985 and holding both an engineering degree and an MBA, showcased her leadership abilities as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approached. Campaigning tirelessly in her husband’s absence, she was instrumental in the INDIA bloc’s victory across five ST-reserved parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, while also winning the Gandey assembly seat in a by-election by a margin of 26,000 votes.
Her outreach has spanned beyond Jharkhand to Bengal and Bihar, where she campaigned for INDIA bloc candidates.
Her strategic impact has only intensified with her leadership of the “Maiya Samman Yatra,” a statewide outreach campaign launched on 23 September from Banshidhar Nagar. This initiative promotes the Mukhya Mantri Maiya Samman Yojana (MMMSY), a welfare scheme launched by Hemant Soren’s government, which initially provided Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to economically disadvantaged women and recently increased to Rs 2,500 in response to the BJP’s rival promise of a monthly allowance for women.
Throughout the yatra, Kalpana has drawn large crowds, especially of women, emphasising the MMMSY’s role in fostering financial independence and social security for women. Her speeches underscore themes of dignity, autonomy, and labour, resonating deeply with women who see her as relatable, strong, and aspirational.
One attendee, Anu Topno, a 24-year-old Munda woman and primary school teacher from Simdega district, described Kalpana as embodying a modern Adivasi identity that speaks to aspirational Adivasi women like herself. “She is the only leader I can relate to. If the JMM returns to power, I believe Adivasi women will benefit greatly,” she shared, highlighting the tangible relief that the Rs 1,000 assistance already provides to many struggling families.
Kalpana’s efforts have turned the Maiya Samman Yatra from a mere election campaign into a powerful movement, making women’s empowerment central to Jharkhand’s political agenda. Her emphasis on other welfare initiatives, such as the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana and the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, underscores the JMM’s dedication to supporting marginalised communities, with a targeted focus on women’s welfare.
Local political analysts believe Kalpana Soren’s influence could give the JMM a vital edge over the BJP. Despite critics from the BJP dismissing her and the JMM’s initiatives as mere political stunts, with opposition taunts branding the JMM as a “Miya-Biwi ki Sarkar” or a “Bunty-Babli Sarkar,” Kalpana has remained steadfast.
Recently, BJP leader Babulal Marandi likened her and Hemant Soren to the fictional con duo from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, suggesting they are deceiving the people of Jharkhand. In response, Kalpana has called out these attacks as sexist and as evidence of the BJP’s discomfort with the JMM’s growing support.
Kalpana Soren’s emergence as a prominent woman leader fills a longstanding gap in Jharkhand’s political landscape, giving the JMM a strategic edge in an election marked by ideological divides.
The contest has intensified into a high-stakes showdown between the BJP’s chief strategist for Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has advanced a divisive Hindutva agenda, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who advocates for Jharkhandi identity and regional pride. In the midst of this ideological struggle, Kalpana’s leadership brings a distinctive edge to the JMM, especially as the role of female voters grows ever more significant.
Data from the Election Commission highlights the growing influence of women in Jharkhand’s upcoming assembly elections.
During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, 1.7 crore of the state’s 2.58 crore voters participated, with 87.11 lakh women and 83.85 lakh men casting their votes across 14 seats. For the forthcoming assembly elections, there are 1,31,44,236 male voters and 1,28,99,019 female voters, positioning women as a formidable segment of the electorate. Notably, in 32 of the state’s 81 constituencies, women outnumber men, particularly in key tribal and reserved areas where their votes could prove decisive.
This demographic shift has intensified the competition between the BJP and JMM, both vying for female support. Given the high male migration from Jharkhand, it is plausible that women will outnumber men at the polls.
Both parties have promised targeted welfare schemes to appeal to this critical demographic: the BJP’s “Gogo Didi Yojana” promises Rs 2,100 per month for marginalised women, while the JMM countered by raising the Maiya Samman Yojana’s monthly aid to Rs 2,500 for economically disadvantaged women.
But it is Kalpana Soren who stands at the forefront of the JMM’s campaign, embodying the party’s commitment to women’s welfare and representation. Leading the Maiya Samman Yatra, she has injected vigour into the campaign, attracting sizeable crowds even in areas where the JMM has traditionally struggled, such as South Chotanagpur.
While only time will reveal if Kalpana Soren’s popularity converts into votes, she has already transformed the narrative, positioning herself as a formidable female leader in Jharkhand’s predominantly male political arena and posing a direct challenge to the BJP.
(Kunal Shahdeo is a PhD student of sociology at IIT Bombay and an Academic Fellow at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Views are personal.)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)