In the Fierce Battle for Jharkhand, Kalpana Soren is the JMM’s Ace

Poonam Topno, a 24-year-old Munda woman from Khunti district, Jharkhand, is a commerce graduate from Ranchi University and currently works as a saleswoman at a bustling shopping complex in the capital. One evening, just before Diwali, after a long and hectic day at work, she was heading home in a shared auto-rickshaw.

As we travelled, I noticed her intently watching a video of Kalpana Soren speaking at a rally on her phone. Curious, I asked if she admired Kalpana. With a smile, she nodded, “Yes, she is so bold and articulate. She is a role model for educated Adivasi women like us.”