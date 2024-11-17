In the Fierce Battle for Jharkhand, Kalpana Soren is the JMM’s Ace

advertisement
Poonam Topno, a 24-year-old Munda woman from Khunti district, Jharkhand, is a commerce graduate from Ranchi University and currently works as a saleswoman at a bustling shopping complex in the capital. One evening, just before Diwali, after a long and hectic day at work, she was heading home in a shared auto-rickshaw.
As we travelled, I noticed her intently watching a video of Kalpana Soren speaking at a rally on her phone. Curious, I asked if she admired Kalpana. With a smile, she nodded, “Yes, she is so bold and articulate. She is a role model for educated Adivasi women like us.”
These vignettes reflect the sentiment echoing across Jharkhand, particularly among Adivasi women, as the state went to polls on 13 November for the first phase, and will vote on 20 November for the second phase.
The contest for the 81 assembly seats has the JMM-led INDIA bloc locking horns with the BJP-led NDA alliance in what is shaping up to be a closely contested battle, where Kalpana Soren’s appeal may well be a deciding factor.
Kalpana Soren’s entry into Jharkhand’s political sphere has been nothing short of transformative. Stepping into the limelight after her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was arrested on charges of money laundering in January 2024, Kalpana swiftly assumed leadership within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), carrying forward his legacy while carving out her own distinctive space.
In a predominantly male-dominated arena, she has emerged as a powerful voice, connecting deeply with the public through emotive and galvanising speeches that she delivers with fluency in Hindi, Santali, English, Odia, and Bengali. Her multilingual skills have enabled her to connect with diverse communities, elevating her status as a respected leader across the state’s linguistic spectrum.
Her outreach has spanned beyond Jharkhand to Bengal and Bihar, where she campaigned for INDIA bloc candidates.
Her strategic impact has only intensified with her leadership of the “Maiya Samman Yatra,” a statewide outreach campaign launched on 23 September from Banshidhar Nagar. This initiative promotes the Mukhya Mantri Maiya Samman Yojana (MMMSY), a welfare scheme launched by Hemant Soren’s government, which initially provided Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to economically disadvantaged women and recently increased to Rs 2,500 in response to the BJP’s rival promise of a monthly allowance for women.
One attendee, Anu Topno, a 24-year-old Munda woman and primary school teacher from Simdega district, described Kalpana as embodying a modern Adivasi identity that speaks to aspirational Adivasi women like herself. “She is the only leader I can relate to. If the JMM returns to power, I believe Adivasi women will benefit greatly,” she shared, highlighting the tangible relief that the Rs 1,000 assistance already provides to many struggling families.
Kalpana’s efforts have turned the Maiya Samman Yatra from a mere election campaign into a powerful movement, making women’s empowerment central to Jharkhand’s political agenda. Her emphasis on other welfare initiatives, such as the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana and the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, underscores the JMM’s dedication to supporting marginalised communities, with a targeted focus on women’s welfare.
Recently, BJP leader Babulal Marandi likened her and Hemant Soren to the fictional con duo from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, suggesting they are deceiving the people of Jharkhand. In response, Kalpana has called out these attacks as sexist and as evidence of the BJP’s discomfort with the JMM’s growing support.
Kalpana Soren’s emergence as a prominent woman leader fills a longstanding gap in Jharkhand’s political landscape, giving the JMM a strategic edge in an election marked by ideological divides.
The contest has intensified into a high-stakes showdown between the BJP’s chief strategist for Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has advanced a divisive Hindutva agenda, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who advocates for Jharkhandi identity and regional pride. In the midst of this ideological struggle, Kalpana’s leadership brings a distinctive edge to the JMM, especially as the role of female voters grows ever more significant.
Data from the Election Commission highlights the growing influence of women in Jharkhand’s upcoming assembly elections.
This demographic shift has intensified the competition between the BJP and JMM, both vying for female support. Given the high male migration from Jharkhand, it is plausible that women will outnumber men at the polls.
Both parties have promised targeted welfare schemes to appeal to this critical demographic: the BJP’s “Gogo Didi Yojana” promises Rs 2,100 per month for marginalised women, while the JMM countered by raising the Maiya Samman Yojana’s monthly aid to Rs 2,500 for economically disadvantaged women.
While only time will reveal if Kalpana Soren’s popularity converts into votes, she has already transformed the narrative, positioning herself as a formidable female leader in Jharkhand’s predominantly male political arena and posing a direct challenge to the BJP.
(Kunal Shahdeo is a PhD student of sociology at IIT Bombay and an Academic Fellow at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Views are personal.)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)