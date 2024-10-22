BJP Demonising Rohingyas for Political Gains Harms India's International Stature

Amidst the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have accused the government led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of promoting the ‘infiltration’ of Rohingya refugees. Even though many BJP workers have been running hate campaigns for a long time against the Rohingyas, this is the first time the Prime Minister himself has used the issue in an election campaign to garner votes. Home Minster Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda have done the same.

India hosts many refugee communities who have arrived not only from our neighbourhood but also from other parts of Asia and far-off countries in Africa. At present, India hosts more than 92,000 Sri Lankan and 73,000 Tibetan refugees. There are more than 30,000 from Myanmar and 12,000 Afghan refugees in the country. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), about 22,000 Rohingya refugees are registered with them, while the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has claimed there are more than 40,000 of them in the country.