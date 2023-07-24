‘Chained Like an Animal’: Rohingya Mother Brought to Baby’s Funeral in Handcuffs

Two years since their detainment, they remain housed in Jammu’s Hiranagar Jail, holding multiple hunger strike protests and demanding their release and deportation to Myanmar.

The atmosphere at the holding centre has been tense since May, but their demands allegedly made no headway, and on 17 July 2023, clashes broke out between authorities and Rohingya refugees, which the latter claim led to the death of 5-month-old Omar Habiba.