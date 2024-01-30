'Facebook Profits From Hate': Lawyer for Rohingya Refugees in Online Abuse Case

According to the petition, there has been a proliferation of "hate campaigns" against the Rohingya in India over the years, with people referring to them as "terrorists" and "insects" who have entered the country illegally.

"The Rohingya, who are at the receiving end of Islamophobic content, feel threatened. The community decided that this is the time to say no to the rise of hate campaigns against them. That is one of the motives behind filing this petition," Kaur told The Quint.

She further said that the plea was filed keeping in mind that 2024 is an election year, and the community fears that online hate will increase manifold in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.