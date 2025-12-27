Professor Shahare’s Suspension Raises Questions About What Jamia Stands For

I studied at Jamia Millia Islamia during a time when such a question would not have raised eyebrows, let alone FIRs. The campus was far from ideal, but it was alive. Classrooms were argumentative, corridors noisy with debate, and disagreement was not whispered but rehearsed aloud. Jamia’s intellectual culture did not reward conformity. It rewarded seriousness. Teachers demanded rigour, students demanded accountability, and dissent was treated less as performance and more as method.

What made Jamia distinctive was not the absence of conflict, but the presence of solidarity even amid disagreement. You could challenge your teachers and still be defended by them. You could protest against the administration and still find the campus standing with you when lines were crossed. The university functioned, imperfectly but sincerely, as a collective space where power could be questioned without immediately being punished.

I remember this most vividly during the tenure of Najeeb Jung as Vice Chancellor. Those were difficult years. Administrative arbitrariness was real. Student protests were met with suspensions. I was suspended for leading a protest. It was a deeply unsettling moment, one that left me exposed and anxious. Yet, what followed is worth recalling today. I was not isolated. Teachers supported me, some publicly, others quietly but firmly. Students stood united. Solidarity came not only from within Jamia but from campuses across Delhi. What power attempted to fragment, the academic community stitched together.

That ecosystem has weakened. The difference between then and now is not simply one of personalities, but of institutional courage.