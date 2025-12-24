Jamia Univ Suspends Professor Over Exam Question On Atrocities Against Muslims

advertisement
Jamia Millia Islamia suspended a professor from the Department of Social Work on 24 December 2025 after a BA (Hons) Social Work semester examination included a question asking students to discuss atrocities against Muslim minorities in India. The university formed an inquiry committee and initiated disciplinary proceedings. The professor remains suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry.
According to Hindustan Times, the question appeared in the first-semester Social Problems in India paper and was criticised on social media for its content. The university responded by suspending the professor and emphasised its commitment to accountability and prompt action in such matters.
The order also specified that the professor must remain in New Delhi during the suspension period and not leave without prior permission.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the question was widely circulated on social media, where it was described by some users as “polarising and communal.” The university’s order, signed by the officiating Registrar, stated that the professor was suspended until the inquiry committee submits its report. A revised order reportedly removed the mention of the FIR, but university officials did not share the updated document, citing confidentiality.
The report noted, student group The Fraternity Movement demanded the revocation of the suspension, arguing that the action undermined academic freedom. The group stated that the professor had raised critical questions on the experiences of Muslim minorities and criticised the university for prioritising punishment over open academic engagement.
Reported earlier, the university’s order referenced Statute 37(1) of the university statutes and stated that the suspension was effective immediately, pending the inquiry. The professor could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.
Outlined in another report, some students described the suspension as an “assault on academic freedom.” The Fraternity Movement expressed support for the professor, while other groups, including members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, questioned the appropriateness of the exam question in a central university context.
According to this report, Professor Shahare’s academic background includes over 22 years of teaching and research, with interests in social exclusion, Dalit and tribal studies, and human rights. His previous work has addressed issues such as violence against marginalised groups and empowerment of minorities.
