From Trump's Antics To Ukraine & Palestine, 2025 Has Been a Year of Uncertainty

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there will almost certainly be no ceasefire in Ukraine before Christmas. This means the war is more than likely to stretch on into a fifth year to the dismay of everyone—barring, perhaps Vladimir Putin, for whom the war seems to be a means to a number of different ends.

Whatever the Russian president wants to gain immediately—prestige, territory, a pliant government in Kyiv, access to eastern Ukraine’s considerable resources—the war also appears to be fulfilling a number of Putin’s long-term foreign policy aims: it is driving a wedge between the US and Europe and exposing big divisions within Europe itself.