Migraine, Anxiety, Depression: PhD Scholars at Jamia Allege Harassment By Guide

(Trigger Warning: Details of sexual harassment. The names of the complainants have been changed to protect their identity.)

“I have gone through serious mental health issues, that have impacted my physical health. I have got migraines, which are getting more serious by the day.”

“I suffered from retinal haemorrhage and depression, which are directly attributed to the prolonged emotional distress and pressure I have endured under his supervision.”

“I was compelled to withdraw from the course after suffering from severe anxiety attacks and insomnia.”

Three PhD scholars from the Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia have alleged that their supervisor, a senior faculty member, has been harassing them mentally and sexually over the last couple of years.