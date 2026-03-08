How Would Kautilya/Chanakya Handle Bangladesh, Trump, and Khamenei?

Kautilya said: “A king should always act in such a way that his power is increased”. In other words, a king should not be hidebound by any absolute ideology or committed to an unalterable, pre-conceived action. He should remain flexible and willing to change positions and policies in the pursuit of his power and citizens’ welfare. Several centuries later, Charles de Gaulle rephrased Kautilya: “Nations have no permanent friends or allies, they only have permanent interests”.

Mahatma Gandhi articulated his zero-point-five theorem but, and inevitably, with a moral catchline: “It’s unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err…I have repeatedly observed that no school of thought can claim a monopoly of right judgment”. Like Kautilya, Gandhi too was batting for an adroitly open mind, willing to align with new truths and realities despite a clash with long-held beliefs. His bete noire, Winston Churchill, rephrased the Mahatma most colourfully: “If Hitler invaded Hell, I would at least make a favourable reference to the Devil in the House of Commons”.