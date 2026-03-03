'US, Israel Have Total Control of War Information': Ex-Indian Ambassador To UAE

Over the last few weeks, the US' negotiations for a deal with Iran were moving forward slowly but positively, as statements from both sides indicated. So what explains the US' decision to hit Iran hard now?

This is my understanding. I think that when Benjamin Netanyahu visited President Trump the last time, he put before him the idea of 'regime change' in Iran and persuaded him, saying that this would be a great historical achievement. He put forth the notion that Trump would go down as the greatest American president in history.

While persuading him, he gave the president evidence that Iran is already very weak and drilled it into his mind that Khamenei is 'evil'. That is why Trump also made the statement recently that the Ayatollah was 'the most evil man in the world', which is a very strange statement for someone like the US president to make.

The same thing had been done by former Israeli premier Ariel Sharon, who convinced George Bush Jr that Saddam Hussein was evil. So this is the way Israel has been able to manipulate American presidents over the years. And in this case, you have a US president who is completely incapable of strategic thinking. However, he is a total megalomaniac. Netanyahu appealed to the sense of theatre and megalomania of Donald Trump but failed to highlight the risks that come with attacking Iran in this fashion.

The risks are precisely the reason why no American president has tried to carry out a regime change in Iran in the past. In fact, no American effort has actually been successful in West Asia. The term 'regime change' is just two words and easily said, but it's not something one can achieve overnight.

Killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a targeted assassination boosts Netanyahu's standing at home. But it doesn't change anything on the ground.