'Must Protect Minorities': New Bangladesh Govt Faces its Hardest Critic in Youth

Moontakim Hassan, 26, was among thousands of protestors in the "Long March to Dhaka" that August 2024 morning when the news rippled through the city's streets: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had fled. He will never forget what came next. "Suddenly, everyone poured into the streets with Bangladeshi flags, singing and celebrating," he recalls. "It felt surreal.”

For Hassan's generation, the July Uprising, which culminated in the death of 1,400 protesters before Hasina's exit, was the defining moment of their lives. It was an awakening to the possibility that Bangladesh could be something else entirely.

Eighteen months after the uprising, this possibility was put to the test with Bangladesh’s first competitive election, held under the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus—which saw the return of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) after 15 years under the helm of the 'prodigal son', Tarique Rahman.

With the results in and Rahman sworn in as the new Prime Minister in a historic ceremony, many young voters like Hassan are still trying to make sense of what they mean.