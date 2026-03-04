'I Mourn Khamenei for Karbala’s Legacy of Justice, Far Beyond Mere Politics'

I write at a moment marked by profound grief and reflection. As a postgraduate student of Persian Language and Literature at Jamia Millia Islamia, my intellectual formation has been deeply shaped by the study of Iranian history, culture, and revolutionary thought.

On 28 February, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was martyred at his residence along with several of his family members and advisors. With this, not only the people of Iran, but Shia communities across the globe are in mourning.

A pertinent question, however, arises in many minds: why are Shias across the world grieving so deeply?

The answer lies in our name, our history, and our faith.