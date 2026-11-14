Agnipath 2.0: Why India Must Return to the Old System of Military Recruitment

The 75 percent part of the fauj will bear a grudge against the officers and others, as they were not selected in the 25 percent quota. The fresh batch will not be touched as they lack proper training. The original pre-Agniveer lot will always feel that they are making up for the deficiencies of the Agniveers and are under constant stress.

These differing sentiments among the jawans would break the homogeneity of the unit. All this could be avoided by going back to the old recruitment system.

A Younger Profile

It was argued that the defence forces needed a younger profile. Were the defence forces ever facing a youth crunch? Weren’t the previous recruits enrolled young enough?

Yes, they were, and there was never any criticality. The fact is that young soldiers are never tasked on independent missions. It takes time to become part of the team, to become battleworthy.

No Commander, at any level, will risk assigning/taking young inexperienced recruits on an important mission. Such teams comprise of a mix of mature, battle-hardened seniors, along with some youngsters, who are thus trained to take on future missions. Therefore, youth is not paramount, along with youth you need experience, maturity, and training. It takes many years to make a soldier, a soldier.