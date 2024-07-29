An Agniveer Comes Home for Leave and Engages in Crime. This is a Wake-up Call

An Agniveer comes home for leave, unsure about his future prospects. He buys a private weapon and joins the world of crime. He is then caught in a vehicle-snatching case and arrested with other gang members.

This is what happened in a recent arrest case in Mohali recently. It is true that a swallow does not make a summer – but the realm of security necessitates that you don’t take chances. Reading the signs, especially the inevitable, is key.

As Sanjiv Krishan Sood wrote here, "We already have a large restive youth population facing unprecedented levels of unemployment, being exploited by fundamentalist organisations for hate crimes. The addition of trained but unemployed Agniveers in society could lead to its further militarisation."