An Agniveer Comes Home for Leave and Engages in Crime. This is a Wake-up Call

An Agniveer comes home for leave, unsure about his future prospects. He buys a private weapon and joins the world of crime. He is then caught in a vehicle-snatching case and arrested with other gang members.
This is what happened in a recent arrest case in Mohali recently. It is true that a swallow does not make a summer – but the realm of security necessitates that you don’t take chances. Reading the signs, especially the inevitable, is key.
As Sanjiv Krishan Sood wrote here, "We already have a large restive youth population facing unprecedented levels of unemployment, being exploited by fundamentalist organisations for hate crimes. The addition of trained but unemployed Agniveers in society could lead to its further militarisation."
After all, beyond the penchant for Bollywoodising the ‘Indian Soldier’ with ‘How’s the Josh?’ type of rah-rah, there is a stark difference in reel-life, and real life – as the latter is a lot more serious.
Every soldier from the top to bottom studies various situations to understand what went right, and more importantly, what went wrong and could be done better. It manifests in labouring over ‘sand models’, training modules, and physical ‘exercises’ entailing full formations to validate various assumptions, doctrines, and preparedness. This leads to a constant status of correction/updation mode, where a decision made earlier is put through the brutal test of reflection and evaluation, to correct, if required.
Every decision and impact is studied, minutely. For the Indian Armed Forces, going beyond the simplistic binaries is critical, and so is the revered ethos of ‘questioning’, albeit to be done in a certain professional, measured, and apolitical manner. As the light-hearted saying of the US Marines goes, “to err is human, to forgive divine, however neither is Marine Corps policy.” While faltering occasionally is inevitable, not correcting the same, is the actual unforgivable part.
Yet, incredulously, let alone addressing the lingering institutional inequities, shortages, and affording more empowerment to the existing ‘system’ – it was this very ‘system’ of intake and ‘making’ of the Indian soldier that got challenged with the harebrained, surrogate, and deflective scheme of Agnipath. As any military professional (or anyone in any high-performance civilian/corporate organisation) would have instinctively and conclusively confirmed, the pitfalls of a guaranteed ‘short-term’ service for 75 percent of intake, it was persisted with the usual fanfare.
The casualness was inherent with the genealogical intent of the ‘Tour of Duty’, as the Armed Forces ought not to be the realm of tours and travels, sundry exposures, or time-serving jaunts. It is also not a propaganda tool for “inculcating national pride” and certainly the performance of the institution till then warranted no urgency for “youthful profile” as was casually suggested – if anything, there was already a persisting conundrum of rehabilitating combatants, who in any case retired from active service in their 30s and early 40s.
Just how much younger could the institution get?
In the midst of unprecedented security challenges facing the country – Comrade Mao-like talk of building a disciplined populace, nationalistic fervour, and a talent pool were bandied, none of which were Military concerns. The time-tested ‘system’ of incubating the valorous Indian Soldier underwent a change for reasons best known to politicians, only.
Now, it is futile to even talk about its deleterious effect in the neighbourhood such as with respect to Nepal (with its glorious tradition of soldering for India) or of its expected impact on the types of soldier intake in a unit deployed along the border. Does it strengthen camaraderie with trust or lead to strains of short-termism, unhealthy competitive spirit to survive, or lead to the natural curse of different ‘types’ within one unit? It is commonsensical to dread the impact it may have on the near-perfect ‘system’ that survived for decades.
But in present times, for the politicians to similarly introspect, evaluate and acknowledge their mistakes (honest or otherwise) is to ask for the moon. One mustn’t forget that only in India could the crippling demonetisation (with government data to prove the return of 99.3 percent of black money back in circulation) be subjected to a celebratory ‘Anti-Black Money Day’, a year after its painful implementation. In short, the political class has simply not shown the humility and magnanimity to accept a wrong decision or policy, and Agnipath risks the same hubris.
Will the politicians for once behave like mortals who falter (not of some non-biological fount) and do what the Armed Forces routinely do without acting vainglorious, thin-skinned, and infallible? Will they show the courage to accept a wrong? Had it been up to the Armed Forces themselves, they would have surgically analysed the impact and course-corrected for the betterment of the institution, and by that extension, of the nation. It is this sort of inflexible, unrepentant and mule-headedness that differentiates a politician from a soldier.
(The author is a Former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
