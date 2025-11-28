Uniform Before Faith: Why Lt Kamalesan’s Dismissal isn't a Religious Case

On 25 November 2025, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s 30 May order upholding the dismissal of Lieutenant Samuel Kamalesan, saying the officer had kept his religion above a lawful command from a superior. The officer had reportedly argued that participating in religious rituals went against his Christian beliefs.

Terming it as “clearly an act of indiscipline”, the top court described him as a “misfit" for the armed forces, backing the Army’s decision to terminate his service in 2021.

The dismissal has led to a lot of debate, especially on social media, about the religious freedom of military personnel. It has also led to communal polarisation, with many erroneously perceiving it as a 'Hindu vs Christian' issue.

But there are some aspects of military life that can be understood by only those who don the uniform.