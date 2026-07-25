CAPF Quotas for Ex-Agniveers a Step in the Right Direction, But Not Final Answer

A major objective was to reduce the burgeoning financial burden of pensions. The legacy model recruited PBOR served between 15 and 34 years, and then was paid full pension till he passed away, after which his spouse drew a family pension. On account of longevity, the salaries, pensions, and associated benefits began consuming a massive portion of the Indian defence budget, leaving sparse funds available for military modernisation and capital acquisitions.

By drastically reducing the number of personnel eligible for permanent service and pensions, the government sought to realise funds for advanced weapon systems, technology, and training.

It merits recall that the Kargil Review Committee and the associated Group of Ministers Report to Review the National Security System had recommended:

Maintaining a younger military by reducing the colour-service period from 17 to 7-10 years

An integrated manpower policy for the Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, and the CAPF

Enhancing training and equipment of the CAPF to meet emergent threats

And importantly, a lateral entry into the CAPF for soldiers being demobilised from the forces

The Agnipath Yojana, however, came under massive criticism from defence veterans, Opposition parties, and the youth: