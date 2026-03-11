Caught between US, Iran, and Russia, Can India Keep its Commitment to BRICS?

When Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khomenei was killed on the second day of the US-Israel's war against Iran, what wasn't acknowledged by scores of analysts is that Iran is not only a member of BRICS, but also that of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

These groupings may not be military alliances. But the SCO—primarily an anti-terrorism partnership in the region—issued a strong statement condemning the US-Israel strike, which it said violated Iran’s sovereignty.

India, along with China and Russia, is part of the SCO. Unlike the June 2025 war with Iran, when New Delhi downplayed the Israeli bombing, this time India backed the SCO's statement.

What does this war then mean for the groupings—and the commitments—that India has made? India is also expected to host the BRICS Summit this year. Will the summit survive the Iran war and how the BRICS countries have treated the war-ravaged country?