Jaishankar Unveils India’s ‘Humanity-First’ BRICS 2026 Strategy

India assumed the presidency of BRICS for 2026, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announcing a ‘humanity-first’ and ‘people-centric’ approach as the guiding theme. The official logo, website, and summit tagline were unveiled in New Delhi, marking the start of India’s chairship. The 2026 summit will coincide with the 20th anniversary of BRICS, and India’s leadership aims to promote resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability across member nations.